Although a date for a general election has still to be announced, the Labour Party locally believes change is needed at both Westminster and Holyrood and is determined to get their message out to the public.

Euan has represented the Falkirk South ward on Falkirk Council since the election in May 2022, taking on the role of deputy leader of the Labour Group.

He said: ”I will be a passionate representative for my home area. My experience as a councillor has taught me people want their elected representatives to act on their immediate priorities not present a political vision that tells them to wait while things are getting worse.

Euan Stainbank launches his Westminster election campaign in the heart of Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

“This area has untapped potential that we must unlock. I want young people in Falkirk to feel this is a place for them to fulfil their potential, build good lives for themselves and have opportunities that will lead to good and stable employment.

“I don't just want to send a message. I'm putting myself forward to be Falkirk's loudest cheerleader and advocate inside a progressive UK government."

Euan’s selection delighted local party members, but has left Labour Group Leader Councillor Anne Hannah with mixed feelings.

She said: “I have worked with Euan as my depute on the Falkirk Council Labour Group for almost two years. I am very pleased to support him as the candidate though if he is successful in getting elected – as I am confident he will be – he will be greatly missed as a councillor.

“Euan has worked hard for his constituents, dealing with individual cases and promoting their interests.

“He works well with other councillors and, among other things, helped in the campaign to retain a bus service in Tamfourhill last summer.

“He played a leading part in persuading councillors to put off plans to close school swimming pools and instead look for ways to bring in the money to fund their upkeep when the SNP administration were intent on closing them down.

“I never had qualms about his ability to deputise for me. I know he can be trusted to deal with anything that arises, and he has done so successfully on a number of occasions.

“Euan will be wholly committed to promoting the interests of Falkirk and its people. He has many family, friends and colleagues living in the area and he understands the issues that affect them. He will be a tireless champion for us all. Euan’s youthful energy will serve the people of Falkirk well – hopefully for years to come.”

He was supported at the meeting by former local MP Michael Connarty and by Richard Leonard, the Central Scotland MSP. Mr Leonard said: "Euan will bring the energy and integrity the people of Falkirk need.