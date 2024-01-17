Local Labour Party members have chosen their candidates to take on the fight for Falkirk’s reshaped Westminster constituencies.

Euan Stainbank, depute leader of Falkirk Council’s Labour Group will contest the Falkirk seat, which takes in Falkirk and the Braes, while Brian Leishman, who sits on Perth and Kinross Council, was chosen for the Alloa and Grangemouth seat. The selections took place at the weekend.

Falkirk born and bred Euan represents the Falkirk South ward.

He said: “I grew up with a Labour government that put strong public services at the heart of its mission to improve lives. The Conservative government has dismantled them.”

He added that SNP government “incompetence” left local authorities facing impossible choices.

Euan went on: “The decline in Falkirk’s economy has been allowed to take place by governments in Holyrood and Westminster, with significant impacts on youth employment, quality of life, and sense of community.

“Proper investment in our town can put a real dent in the issues of fly tipping, anti-social behaviour and unemployment. Meanwhile, multinational businesses are allowed to run rampant. We need good jobs, a better environment and a bold Labour government is best placed to do that.”

A Labour member since 15, Euan is Secretary of Scottish Young Labour. He said he wants to tear down the largest SNP majority in Scotland and be a representative who will put the people of Falkirk’s priorities first and foremost.

Brian, 41, became a golf professional 23 years ago competing in Europe and the UK before becoming club professional at Alloa Golf Club six years ago. He’d represented Scotland as a youth at Futsal. He became a Labourcouncillor in 2022

He said: “Communities across Alloa and Grangemouth face huge challenges - jobs are under threat, the cost of living is soaring and vital services are cut back. This impacts me and my friends and I want to use my experience and skills to try and make things better for everyone.

“Grangemouth and Falkirk face the threat of industry leaving our area. Before Christmas, staff at Versalis were told the plant was to close and workers at Petroineos face 400 job losses as the refinery transitions to an oil terminal.

“ We need oil until the transition to net zero. The refinery is a national strategic asset and must be kept operational and local jobs must be retained to ensure fuel security, oil piped in to Ineos through the Forties pipeline. Shipping crude or refined oil halfway round the world adds unnecessary harm to our environment, and puts thousands of jobs at risk.

“It’s crucial MPs work with Petroineos and trade unions to continue refining at Grangemouth and a future for the site beyond oil. The lack of engagement from the Scottish Government and current SNP MPs shows utter contempt for workers, trade unions and the future of our area.

"We need MPs who will do everything in their power to retain jobs and bring fresh investment and opportunities for a just transition, including the Greenport on the Forth, where workers must have full rights, fair pay and job security to boost our economy.”