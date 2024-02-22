Gaza ceasefire vote: MPs representing Falkirk sign motion to oust Speaker Lindsay Hoyle
It follows last night’s scenes of chaos in the House of Commons when members of the SNP and Conservative Party at one point walked out in protest at what was happening over the debate on a ceasefire in Gaza.
Both John McNally, MP for Falkirk, and Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, were in the chamber yesterday and have both now signed a motion of no confidence in the Speaker, proposed by Tory MP William Wragg.
At the time of writing over 50 other MPS had signed the motion.
Yesterday was what is known as opposition day when the nominated opposition party – in this case the SNP – proposes a motion and only a government amendment is also considered.
The SNP put forward a motion calling for an "immediate ceasefire" and said Israel's war amounted to "collective punishment" of Palestinians, a position Labour did not support.
Meanwhile the government amendment called for a "humanitarian pause".
The Speaker – who must remain politically impartial – then allowed a Labour amendment calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire".
He was warned by clerks the move was unprecedented. He has now come under fire from both the government and the SNP, with accusations he was told he would be ousted by Labour if he did not pick their amendment. This allegation has been denied by both Sir Lindsay and Labour.
Both Tory MPs and SNP MPs walked out of the Commons debating chamber in protest, although it is understood SNP MPs headed to the voting lobby afterwards.
Because the Tory MPs walked out and didn’t vote, the Labour amendment passed.
After the anger simmered to a level where he could once again talk, the Speaker said he thought he was doing “the right thing and the best thing”. However, he said he regretted what he did and apologised.
He has said that he will hold talks with party leaders today in a bid to find a way forward.
Hoyle, the MP for Chorley in Lancashire, was elected as Speaker on November 4, 2019, following the resignation of Speaker John Bercow.