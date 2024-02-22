Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It follows last night’s scenes of chaos in the House of Commons when members of the SNP and Conservative Party at one point walked out in protest at what was happening over the debate on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Both John McNally, MP for Falkirk, and Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, were in the chamber yesterday and have both now signed a motion of no confidence in the Speaker, proposed by Tory MP William Wragg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time of writing over 50 other MPS had signed the motion.

Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle in the House of Commons yesterday. Pic: Getty

Yesterday was what is known as opposition day when the nominated opposition party – in this case the SNP – proposes a motion and only a government amendment is also considered.

The SNP put forward a motion calling for an "immediate ceasefire" and said Israel's war amounted to "collective punishment" of Palestinians, a position Labour did not support.

Meanwhile the government amendment called for a "humanitarian pause".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Speaker – who must remain politically impartial – then allowed a Labour amendment calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire".

He was warned by clerks the move was unprecedented. He has now come under fire from both the government and the SNP, with accusations he was told he would be ousted by Labour if he did not pick their amendment. This allegation has been denied by both Sir Lindsay and Labour.

Both Tory MPs and SNP MPs walked out of the Commons debating chamber in protest, although it is understood SNP MPs headed to the voting lobby afterwards.

Because the Tory MPs walked out and didn’t vote, the Labour amendment passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the anger simmered to a level where he could once again talk, the Speaker said he thought he was doing “the right thing and the best thing”. However, he said he regretted what he did and apologised.

He has said that he will hold talks with party leaders today in a bid to find a way forward.