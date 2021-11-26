Funding for children in poverty across Falkirk welcomed

The move has been welcomed by Green MSP, Gillian Mackay.

A total of £43million of funding was previously directed at nine council areas with high levels of child poverty.

It will now be distributed amongst all 32 local authorities.

Gillian Mackay MSP (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Green MSP Gillian Mackay said: “There are children living in poverty across every council area in Scotland, including 24.5% of children in Falkirk.

“This new way of distributing e funding is a welcome recognition of that reality and means children in Falkirk can benefit for the first time.

“The majority of children experiencing poverty don't actually live in what we would recognise as deprived postcodes, so whilst geographically targeted approaches are sometimes useful, in this case it was missing a majority of the children it was set up to help.

