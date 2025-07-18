“Free After 3” Axed—Now Falkirk MP Pushes UK Government to Back Town Centre Parking in Falkirk

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank has taken his fight for accessible and cheap parking straight to Westminster, urging the UK Government to back schemes that boost high street footfall in Scottish towns like Falkirk.

Raising the issue in Parliament today, Mr Stainbank criticised Falkirk Council's decision to scrap the town’s popular ‘Free After 3’ parking initiative in 2022—warning it’s another blow to small businesses already struggling with years of dwindling public transport links and crushing competition from out-of-town retail parks.

In a pointed question to the Department for Business and Trade, Mr Stainbank asked: “Despite public transport for people coming from the Braes, Bonnybridge and beyond to Falkirk High Street dwindling over the last 20 years, SNP and Tory councillors decided to cut the popular free after 3 parking schemes for Falkirk Town Centre further driving footfall out of our High Street shops and pubs. Will the Minister consider in the forthcoming Small Business Strategy looking at how this Labour Government can directly support cheaper parking in Scottish town centres?”

Mr Stainbank’s question follows a joint letter sent this week with Elaine Grant, Business Manager at Falkirk Delivers—the town’s Business Improvement District—to Small Business Minister Gareth Thomas MP. The letter warns that high street recovery efforts will stall without action on affordable, accessible parking.

While Falkirk Retail Park offers shoppers four hours of free parking, council-owned and private car parks in the town centre charge throughout the day, limiting convenience for residents hoping to support local businesses.

The letter makes three key asks of the Minister:

A meeting with the MP and local stakeholders to explore support options

A clear indication of whether parking will feature in the upcoming Small Business Strategy

Guidance on co-designing a local business case with Falkirk Council and Falkirk Delivers.

Mr Stainbank said: “We’ve lost bus routes, we’ve lost rail accessibility, and now we’ve lost the last remaining bit of support for people coming into town to shop, eat and socialise. Our small businesses are being left behind while big retailers with free parking thrive.

“The Small Business Strategy is a real opportunity to level the playing field—to back local traders, encourage footfall, and help revitalise our town centres. That must include a plan for parking.”

Mr Stainbank confirmed he is now working with local partners to develop a detailed proposal that could help shape the UK Government’s small business plans—and bring practical, visible support to Falkirk’s high street.