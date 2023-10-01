Fourth candidate comes forward to fight Falkirk UK parliament seat for SNP
Following veteran politician John McNally announcing in the summer he would not be seeking reselection for the seat he has held since 2015, the SNP has begun a selection process for a new candidate.
Already two Falkirk councillors, Paul Garner and Gary Bouse, have announced they would be seeking the nomination, while SNP staffer Michael Sturrock has also thrown his hat into the ring.
Today (Sunday), mental health campaigner and SNP policy convener Toni Giugliano has announced he wants to run to be Falkirk’s next member of the UK parliament.
Mr Giugliano vowed to “put Falkirk on the map” and stand up for local communities building on the work of John McNally.
He said he’s the SNP’s “independence candidate” – having previously worked for Yes Scotland in 2014 where he set up Yes groups across the country.
Mr Giugliano said: “I’m humbled by the support from SNP activists across Falkirk, Denny, Bonnybridge and the Braes who urged me to stand and are backing me in this selection contest. The next general election won’t be business as usual – we need a candidate who can make the case for independence with confidence and conviction.
“Having worked in the third sector for the best part of a decade I’ve seen first-hand the impact on Westminster policies on people’s lives – sanctions, the bedroom tax, insecure work.
“Independence will allow us to escape the calamity of Brexit and give us the powers of a normal independent country to protect the most vulnerable, boost public services and improve quality of life.
“I’m passionate about tackling health inequalities – I’ve worked in mental health for years where I set up new services and designed public health campaigns. If I’m elected it will continue to be a priority.”
Talking about local issues, he added: “The industrial footprint in the Falkirk District is central to Scotland’s economic success. I’ll work closely with the major employers in the area and promote Falkirk as a place to invest in, do business, visit, live and work.”
Voting opens for the next candidate on October 12 with the ballot closing on October 26.