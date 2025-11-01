Scotland's colleges 'fighting for survival', principal warns, as 'critical juncture' looms

Scottish colleges are expected to play a crucial role in expanding green skills buthave faced a 20 per cent real-terms funding cut.

The principal of a Scottish college has called on SNP ministers to treat and fund the under-pressure sector as a national economic asset.

The warning comes as Scotland’s colleges have faced a 20 per cent real-terms cut in funding. But the sector is seen as crucial to meet a green skills gap as part of efforts for Scotland to reap the economic benefits of net zero and the energy transition.

Forth Valley College | Forth Valley College of Further & Higher Education

Kenny MacInnes, principal at Forth Valley College, spoke out at this week’s Just Transition Summit in Edinburgh, where First Minister John Swinney also delivered a speech.

Mr MacInnes told the event “the college sector in Scotland is at a critical juncture”.

“Colleges are in a position where they are fighting for survival as individual institutions,” he said. “We cannot cut to grow.”

Mr MacInnes stressed “there are massive opportunities coming for Scotland”, highlighting “multi-billion pound investment and infrastructure investment plans”.

Kennny MacInnes, principal of Forth Valley College. Pic: Submitted

He said: “Colleges are key anchor institutions and they are at the epicentre. This is a personal opinion, but I think the time has come for the college sector to be aligned with the economy portfolio, because that’s ultimately what we do.”

Mr MacInnes added: “Colleges are going to be key to supporting businesses to get towards net zero and obviously supporting public services.

“We cannot be able to support these key growth areas if the colleges are having to downsize. We cannot asset strip to survive.”

Scottish Labour’s skills strategy pointed to potentially aligning colleges with the economy and industry.

Scottish Labour education spokesperson Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “The SNP’s neglect of Scotland’s colleges has been bad for communities and young people, but it is also harming our economy.

Scottish Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“Colleges should be at the heart of our economic plan, but under the SNP now, our education system has become completely disconnected from the world of work.

“Businesses are struggling to find the skills they need to thrive, including in key industries like the green economy.”

A spokesperson for Colleges Scotland said: “Colleges are delivering skilled, qualified people into the workforce who are contributing to achieving the four priorities of the Scottish Government – including the sustainable growth of our economy.

“Closely aligning college funding to the needs of employers, the economy, and people’s individual circumstances is a key ask from Colleges Scotland as we approach the draft Budget for 2026/27.

“Colleges have experienced a real-terms 20 per cent funding cut since the start of this Parliament, according to Audit Scotland, and so an increased level of government investment is vital if we are to realise the economic impact of Scotland’s colleges.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government recognises the vital role that all colleges play in education and the economy. Through the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), funding allocations in this year’s budget provide the sector with a 2.6 per cent increase in teaching funding compared with last year. Forth Valley College received a 2.3 per cent uplift to its teaching allocation, in addition to a 4.9 per cent increase in capital maintenance funding.

“However, we recognise the high-level pressures facing the sector outlined in recent reports from Audit Scotland and the Scottish Funding Council. We will continue to work closely with all colleges, including Forth Valley, to ensure a successful and sustainable future. Ministers had a constructive and useful meeting with the principal of Forth Valley College earlier this week."