Former Falkirk councillor hoping for quick return to politics

A former councillor is hoping to be re-elected to Falkirk Council – nine months after losing her seat.

Linda Gow failed to retain her place representing the Bonnybridge and Larbert ward in last May’s local government elections.

However, following the sudden death of Provost Tom Coleman she has been selected by Labour to contest the resulting by-election on Thursday, February 15.

Mrs Gow, a former leader of Falkirk Council, was unanimously selected by Labour members at a meeting on December 27.

She said: “I am delighted that Labour have chosen me to be their candidate in the ward which I had the honour to serve previously. I look forward to the campaign and I will be out and about every day in Bonnybridge and Larbert with my team, talking to residents, sharing my ideas and taking on board their views.”

Councillor Dennis Goldie, leader of the Labour Group on Falkirk Council said: “I am really pleased that Linda will be standing as the Labour candidate in the by election. The residents in Bonnybridge and Larbert can be assured that the needs and aspirations of their community will be at the heart of Linda’s campaign. She has many years’ experience, a wealth of knowledge and skills and will be a great asset on the council.”

At last May’s election, Mr Coleman (SNP) was elected, along with Jim Flynn (Conservative) and Billy Buchanan (Independent).

A spokesperson for Falkirk West Constituency Labour Party said: “None of us would have chosen to be contesting a by-election under such unfortunate circumstances.

“However, we believe our Labour vision offers the most to local residents. We will build on previous Labour achievements in schools, early years provision, youth employment, provision of affordable homes, economic investment, leisure facilities and a cleaner, greener environment.”