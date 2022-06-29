Fiona Hyslop MSP raises the need for support for neurodiverse pupils in Parliament

During Education Portfolio Questions at the Scottish Parliament, Ms Hyslop asked the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, Shirley-Anne Somerville, for more insight into the progress of Holyrood actions on this matter, as set out in the Autism in Schools Action Plan.
Ms Hyslop said: “Early identification can make a world of difference to neurodiverse children and young people, allowing them to access the support they need at an earlier stage.
"The Autism in Schools Action Plan sets out important steps but it is important that these are delivered on the ground in mainstream schools and I was glad to highlight the needs of neurodiverse pupils in Parliament.”
Ms Hyslop also recently visited the Donaldson Trust– the leading charity in Scotland for neurodiversity, which is based in Linlithgow – to hear more about the charity’s work, and what can be done to support neurodiverse young people.
She added: “I have recently met with a number of my constituents, who are neurodiverse, and they provided great insight into the difficulties they have faced in mainstream schools in particular. Small adaptations to school environments and teaching could really improve the experiences of neurodiverse students.”