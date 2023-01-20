SYFF is a dynamic young charity bringing new project-based learning to traditional education in an effort to close attainment gaps and strengthen the growing Scottish film industry.

Its mission is to improve the lives of young people through film in three ways: through an annual festival, the 8th taking took place at The Bridge in Dumfries on October 22 and 23 last year; through film education in schools; and through outreach film projects that target young people who would not normally have an opportunity to make a film.

Fiona attended the inaugural Film Festival Awards Ceremony in Armadale in 2015 and has been a supporter of its work ever since.

Fiona was delighted to host a reception in Parliament for the talented young filmmakers.

She said: "As the local MSP for the area where the Scottish Youth Film Foundation began, I couldn’t be more proud or more pleased to see how the Foundation has grown, particularly though some challenging times.

“The films and programmes which SYFF have produced and exhibited at its awards shows, including its Life in Lockdown and COP TV projects, shows a real sense of young people who are eager to question things, who are demanding answers and empowering others to do likewise. That collective movement, that sense of urgency to create, is what film and the arts is all about. And that is pretty powerful.

“The hands-on experience, education and outreach offered through SYFF builds confidence, prepares young people for working life and introduces them to different ways of working. These skills are invaluable to our personal and professional growth and I want to recognise the co-founders, Scott MacKay and David Barras, for having the vision and belief to set it up.”

The Scottish Youth Film Festival has also been announced as one of the very first awardees of the Sean Connery Foundation.

David said: “We couldn't be more delighted to be among the first grantees. Sean Connery personifies our film industry and his championing of literacy is one SYFF shares.