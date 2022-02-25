Families in Linlithgow and East Falkirk Urged to Apply for Best Start Grant Before Monday’s Deadline

Martyn Day MP.

The payment, which is only available in Scotland, is open to parents or the main carer a child born between 1 March 2016 and 28 February 2017 and who is in receipt of tax credits or certain benefits.

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day (SNP) said: “The Scottish Government is working to ensure that every child has the best start in life and these payments form part of that effort to build a fairer, more equal Scotland.

“The Best Start payments have been vital in ensuring children in Linlithgow and East Falkirk and across Scotland have the best start in life, with around £5,000 of support being provided by the time a child turns six.

“I would urge all families who are eligible to apply before Monday’s deadline.”