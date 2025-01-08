Falkirk's Euan Stainbank looks back at first six months as an MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Euan Stainbank was elected as MP for Falkirk last July he became Scotland’s youngest serving Member of Parliament in Westminster.

Here he takes a look back at the what has taken place since that eventful day and his hopes for the future.

“Sunday marked six months since my election as the Member of Parliament for Falkirk. Since then, I’ve opened my constituency office, supported hundreds of constituents, and built a strong office team. Representing Falkirk has been the honour of my life, and these past six months have shown me the immense responsibility that comes with serving the community that I call my home.

“This weekend, I dropped by Finnegans to catch up with friends and family, filled my 2025 calendar and during some post-festive tidying, I stumbled across my first employment contract: just over a fiver an hour for eight hours a week when I was 16. While I may have been using it to save for uni, for many it reflected the wages provided that trapped and continue to trap people in in work poverty.

Euan Stainbank being sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

"One of the key achievements of this Government is the New Deal for Working People. Having worked for both good and bad employers, I know how crucial this legislation will be.

"The New Deal ensures a pay rise for 200,000 Scots, introduces day-one rights at work to prevent exploitation, and bans the scandalous fire-and-rehire practices brought into the spotlight by the P&O scandal. The new deal will ensure that far more workers enter and remain in the workplace with good terms and fair wages.

"The budget was shaped by the dire public finances inherited by the Tories, which left billions in unfunded spending commitments. Labour’s principles were clear: we would not force working people to pay for Conservative failures, nor would we return the country to austerity.

"Instead, we delivered a record funding settlement for Scotland while protecting ordinary families from unfair tax rises.

"The Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal has been strengthened under Labour, with an additional £10 million investment, bringing total funding to £148.7 million. This is vital for driving economic growth and investing in our local infrastructure.

"Nationally, Labour also fully funded compensation schemes for the victims of the Post Office Horizon Scandal, the Infected Blood Scandal, and the Mineworkers Pension Scheme – righting historical wrongs.

“I understand the distress caused by the DWP’s refusal to compensate WASPI women. I invited the Falkirk WASPI campaign and those who contacted me to my office on the week of the announcement to listen to their concerns.

"In Parliament, I’ve been advocating for the domestic bus manufacturing industry as a co-chair of the All-party group on British Buses, which has a tangible impact on workers today, particularly as Alexander Dennis announced a consultation on 160 jobs in Falkirk in September. I support procurement reforms to grow British industry and jobs in this sector.

"Similarly, Grangemouth needs urgent action. Petroineos’ decision to close the refinery reflects decades of industrial and Government failure. That’s why I’ve urged the UK Government to use the Wealth Fund to convert the refinery into a sustainable aviation fuel facility.

"Six months on, Labour has achieved much, but I know we must work harder in 2025 to deliver for Falkirk, Scotland, and the UK.”