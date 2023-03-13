Falkirk's elected officials can now back their candidates of choice for Scotland's First Minister

As voting opened to SNP members up and down the country earlier today, Mr Matheson, Scottish cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport, took to social media to publicly back current health secretary Humza Yousaf for the top job, stating he was voting for him.

His Falkirk East colleague, meanwhile, stated she had cast her vote for Kate Forbes.

The rest of Falkirk’s elected representatives were less forthcoming about their choice on who will fill Nicola Sturgeon’s shoes, whether it be Mr Yousaf, Ms Forbes or Ash Regan.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson is backing Humza Yousaf for the top job

Falkirk MP John McNally said: “I'm keeping private how I will vote. There are strengths and weaknesses in all of the candidates. I have faith in the SNP members to make up their own minds on who to vote for in this election of a new leader.”

East Falkirk MP Martyn Day had still to respond to The Falkirk Herald with his preferred candidate, while Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn admitted she was still undecided at this time.

She said: “I have worked with both Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf in their government roles over the last few years. Both have a lot to offer to Scotland, however, I am taking a bit of time to consider their views around the role and importance of local government before making my mind up.”