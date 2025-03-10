Falkirk woman named as new SNP chief executive

A Falkirk woman has been appointed the new chief executive of the Scottish National Party.

Carole Beattie took on the job temporarily in October following the departure of Murray Foote.

It came only days after she lost out on election to Falkirk Council in the Falkirk South by-election.

However, today the SNP announced her role was now permanent.

Ms Beattie will oversee the SNP's campaign for the Holyrood election, scheduled for May next year.

The former Stirling Council chief executive, who held her post between 2019 and 2024, said: "I look forward to continuing my work with the SNP HQ team, ensuring the organisation is fighting fit for the 2026 election and beyond.

"Following recent reform, the party's headquarters functions are in robust shape and I look forward to supporting the party as a formidable national organisation."

Last October she had hoped to take a seat vacated by Labour’s Euan Stainbank following his election to Westminster.

Despite having the most first preference votes, Ms Beattie was beaten by Labour’s candidate, Hallglen community activist Claire Aitkken.