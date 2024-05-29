Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson is facing a lengthy ban from Holyrood in the wake of his parliamentary iPad roaming charges bill.

The suspension of 27 days had been recommended by Holyrood’s standards committee and on Wednesday afternoon a majority of MSPs voted in favour – 64 in favour and 63 abstaining.

An SNP amendment which rebuked Tory member of the committee Annie Wells for comments she made about Mr Matheson before she voted on the issue was passed by 68 votes to 56 with two abstentions. It also called for an inquiry into parliament’s complaints process.

Committee members also recommended the SNP MSP should not be paid his salary for 54 days and this was backed.

MSPs were voting on the sanction proposed for Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson in Holyrood on Wednesday. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Later MSPs debated a motion from the Scottish Conservatives calling on Mr Matheson to resign.

The iPad charges, which were initially paid out of the public purse, were incurred during a family holiday to Morocco in late 2022.

Mr Matheson, who resigned as health secretary in February, had been found in breach of MSPs code of conduct by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB).

He initially said he had used the iPad solely for constituency work while on holiday, but later told parliament his sons had used it as a wifi hotspot to watch a Rangers vs Celtic football match.

The MSP then apologised and paid back the bill in full.

Mr Matheson, who has served as an MSP for 25 years, previously said he would not step down.

The suspension of 27 sitting days was recommended by committee member MSP Annie Wells and was supported by Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell.

SNP members Jackie Dunbar and Alasdair Allan disagreed, with Mr Allan describing it as “extremely high” compared to sanctions in previous cases.

In Holyrood there is no mechanism for Mr Matheson’s constituents to force a by-election by recalling him – as would be the case for an MP being suspended for more than ten days at Westminster.

However, First Minister John Swinney said he would not be voting for the suspension. Backing his MSP – describing him as a “friend” who had “made mistakes” – and pointed to comments from Tory MSP Annie Wells, a member of the committee.

“As I consider the findings from the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee, I have significant concern,” he said. “I believe this process has been prejudiced.”

Earlier this week while visiting Falkirk, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “In any other line of work, Michael Matheson would lose his job. We are calling for him to be sacked and for there to be a by-election in Falkirk West on the same day as the general election.”

In a statement after the decision, Mr Matheson said: “I apologise and regret that this situation occurred. I acknowledge and accept the decision of Parliament.

“I also note that Parliament has called for the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body to carry out an independent review of the Parliament’s complaints process to restore integrity and confidence in the Parliament and its procedures, which I hope will be progressed.

“I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Falkirk West, as I have done for many years.”