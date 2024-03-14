Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former health secretary stepped down from his cabinet post last month, after apologising and giving the investigation as the reason.

The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) published its findings on today – but said its full report will be released after consideration by Holyrood’s Standards Committee.

Falkirk West MP Michael Matheson did break parliamentary rules over his iPad bill. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The iPad charges were initially paid out of the public purse after being incurred during a family trip to Morocco at the end of 2022.

When details of the bill were first made public, he said the device had only been used for parliamentary work.

But he later in an emotional speech in parliament, he admitted that his sons had used the iPad as a data hotspot so they could watch football.