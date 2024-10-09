Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate in the forthcoming Falkirk South by-election says it is a “real privilege” to be standing.

Sean McCay is contesting the Falkirk Council seat following the resignation of Euan Stainbank, who became the MP for Falkirk in July’s general election.

A victory for the Liberal Democrats would be a first for Falkirk but Mr McCay, who lives in the town, says his party has a “positive vision” he hopes will win support.

He said: “A lot of people in Falkirk feel let down and taken for granted. Whether it’s access to healthcare, housing or soaring energy bills, both the SNP and the Conservatives have failed to fix the things that matter.

Liberal Democrat candidate Sean McCay. Pic: Contributed

“As Liberal Democrats, we believe in a politics of public service – in a politics that works for you and your community.”

Liberal Democrats, he says, would get faster access to GPs and NHS dentists by tackling problems at their root, easing pressures in social care and mental health.

He added: “The SNP once claimed that education was their defining mission, but instead they’ve inflicted cuts upon councils.

“It means schools don’t have the resources they desperately need. Scottish Liberal Democrats will listen to teachers and pupils, take action to close the attainment gap and ensure that every child gets the chance to thrive.”

Other priorities are “addressing the housing crisis head on” and rejuvenating local high streets.

He also wants to see the Scottish Government and local authorities working in partnership to end the antisocial behaviour that blights communities.

“Everyone should be able to have a good quality of life in communities where they feel safe,” he said.

Mr McCay is one of seven candidates standing in the election.

The SNP candidate is Carol Beattie, a town centre resident who was, until May this year, the chief executive of Stirling Council.

Standing for Labour is Claire Aitken who is Hallglen “born and bred” and helped set up the village’s food pantry.

Independent campaigner, Sharron McKean, founder of Falkirk District Action Group is also hoping to be elected.

Former councillor David Grant is standing for the Conservative and Unionist Party; Brexit campaigner Stuart Martin is standing for Reform UK; and the Scottish Greens candidate is Tom McLaughlin.