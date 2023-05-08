The former SNP councillor put down his scissors at his Denny barber shop to head to London after his victory on May 8, 2015.

He had only joined the party in 2000 and five years later was elected to Falkirk Council after the Herbertshire by-election. A decade later he was standing for the SNP as they looked to gain control of what had been a safe Labour seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McNally had come second to Labour’s Eric Joyce in 2010 but five years later it was a different story when he gained 57.7 per cent of the vote and had a 19,701 over second placed Labour candidate Karen Whitefield.

John McNally elected MP for Falkirk in 2015 being congratulated by Michael Matheson MSP and Angus Macdonald MSP.

He recalled: “Time has flown and it's a shock to realise that I’ve been serving this great constituency for almost a decade. As I stood somewhat nervously on the sports complex podium that night in May 2015, thanking the voters, my family and those in my campaign team, it was an incredibly humbling experience.”

He was to have two further election victories – June 2017 when he had a 4923 majority and 38.9 per cent of the vote, again keeping Labour in second place. However, in December 2019 he increased his majority to 14,948 with 52.5 per cent share of the vote. The only difference was this time the Conservatives came second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP continued: “Over the years and across three successful elections I remain incredibly grateful for the staunch support and guidance that activists and voters in the community have given. Delivering leaflets on the rainiest and most dreich of nights, helping organise events and tirelessly knocking doors in the run up to elections.

"To win for them offered a real sense of accomplishment, made deeper due to me knowing so many of them well. For decades as a barber shop owner in Denny I cut the hair of generations of local families. Then as a councillor I was involved in representing residents and the community issues that mattered most to them.

Celebrating his 2015 win with his family, daughter Kathleen, wife Sandra and son Dominic

“It’s always been vital that I and my staff continue to work for constituents in surgeries – and from our office. Through the Covid-19 years from 2020 we strove to be available in some of the darkest of times answering the hundreds of emails and calls from worried people as best we could. My staff were based from home but continued to give a lifeline in a time filled with uncertainty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that as we emerged out of lockdown the Falkirk community “was fantastically active in providing the push against damage left in the pandemic’s wake” with everyone pulling together “like never before”.

“Another milestone was Brexit,” he said. “At Westminster I questioned Boris Johnston on the aftermath of leaving the EU, stressing that Falkirk voted to remain. I pointed out the chaotic, ill prepared situation that was about to hit the country and I highlighted the worries of the Scottish shellfish industry regarding the overcrowded cold storage system plus the impact to transport and storage of foodstuff across Europe. My office organised a combined meeting with Martyn Day to advise local E.U nationals, worried about Brexit, on their fears at possibly being forced to leave Scotland.

“I’m proud to have stood with – and I still back – the Falkirk WASPI women, who are fighting the injustice of pensions inequality. My office organised information meetings in the Trinity Church to share information. And on my 65th birthday, seven years ago, I received my pension for the first time and spoke in Westminster Hall that very day on the injustice to women born in the 1950s facing less pension than they are due.

Wife Sandra helps John McNally celebrate his June 2017 victory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fight to stop global warming and pollution is close to my heart and as a member of the Environmental Audit Committee I spoke out on a range of topics from plastics in our waterways, to fly tipping as well as being vocal in the fight to prevent fracking taking place in Scotland.

“The climate change conference, Cop 26, in Glasgow was an incredible experience to attend. Important conversations focussed on emission reduction targets and battling global warming.

“I believed that young people should their voices heard at this event and so helped to get school pupils from Falkirk involved. The youngsters thoroughly enjoyed the experience and took part in conversations with scientists and journalists at the global event.”

Speaking ahead of the coronation, the MP said he was reminded of the visit to the Kelpies by Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh and how we enjoyed their friendliness and witnessing the warm jokes between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnny McNally celebrating with party supporters his win in December 2019

“The recent visit by President Zelensky to Westminster Hall was a priceless moment in time and an opportunity to listen to and witness the values and determination this man has for his country and people. A treasured memory.