Falkirk MPs react to May’s damning Brexit deal defeat

SNP MPs John McNally and Martyn Day say steps must now be taken “to protect the interests of Scotland” following Theresa May’s disastrous Brexit deal defeat last night.

The Prime Minister’s deal, which set out the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU on March 29, was rejected by 230 votes - the largest defeat for a sitting UK Government in history.

Labelling the Brexit process so far as a “fiasco” Falkirk MP John McNally said: “After losing by a colossal amount of votes Theresa May still gives no sign that she would ever listen to someone else’s point of view.

“Even following the biggest UK government defeat in modern history the Prime Minister chooses to hear what she wants to hear. She has no self awareness or desire to negotiate with others.

“Now we will have to steer a way through this Brexit fiasco and continue to protect the interests of Scotland and its citizens.

“The prime minister is in power but not in command. It’s time to let the people decide.”

Martyn Day MP, who represents Linlithgow and East Falkirk, described the defeat as being of “truly historic proportions and totally unprecedented in modern Parliamentary history”.

“In any other circumstances the government would fall and we would be straight into a General Election, but these are not normal times,” he said.

Mr Day added that he would be backing the motion of no confidence in the government tabled by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, following Mrs May’s damning defeat.

Mr Day said: “The SNP were the first to table a motion of no confidence in the government and led the calls to bring down this failed administration following the original vote being pulled in December.

“This is a government which has failed economically, after a decade Scotland bears the scars of continuing Tory austerity and failed policies like Universal Credit.

“The Tories have disrespected the democratic wishes of Scotland’s Parliament, denied agreeing a section 30 order, proceeded without legislative consent motions, and retrospectively changed laws to invalidate the EU Continuity Bill.

“They have seized powers back in a powers grab and cut our Parliament’s funding by £2 billion in real terms.

“I have no confidence in British governments, and this may be the worst in my lifetime.

“Irrespective of who leads the UK government it is imperative that we now avoid the very real possibility of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.

“Article 50 must therefore be extended and legislation for a second referendum brought forward. This will allow Scotland’s democratic wish to remain in Europe to be respected.”

Jeremy Corbyn’s vote of no confidence, which will be held this evening, could trigger a general election.