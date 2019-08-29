Falkirk MPs label PM’s decision to suspend Parliament as ‘madness’

Falkirk’s two Westminster politicians have voiced their criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnston’s decision to suspend Parliament.

SNP MPs John McNally, who represents Falkirk and Martyn Day, who represents Linlithgow and East Falkirk have branded Mr Johnson’s actions as “undemocratic” and “madness”.

Mr McNally said: “This is an underhand and devious act and is totally undemocratic.

“What we are witnessing is scheming of the highest order and it’s clear that Dominic Cummings, the hired hand of the prime minister, thinks he is cleverer than ordinary people.

“Constituents have been contacting me to voice their disgust at what’s going on. The thought of all this leading to a no deal Brexit is the worst case scenario for business owners and workers alike.

“Boris Johnson’s actions are preventing me from doing the job I was elected to carry out, and voters have had enough.”

Mr Day added: “Boris Johnston proroguing parliament is undemocratic, outrageous and unacceptable. Mr Johnson is acting more like a dictator than a Prime Minister.

“Despite what he has said, it’s blatantly obvious that he is trying to shut down Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit, which would have catastrophic consequences for Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“Being voted in as Prime Minister by less than one per cent of the population, does not give Mr Johnston - or the UK Government – a mandate to drive the economy off a cliff edge. “When my SNP colleges and I return to Parliament next week, we will be looking to work with MPs from all parties to stop this madness.

“No matter what the outcome, it is becoming clearer by the day that Scotland’s future lies as an equal and independent country in Europe.”