Falkirk MPs call for Boris to step down following Supreme Court ruling

Falkirk MP John McNally and Linlithgow and Falkirk East MP Martyn Day have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down after the Supreme Court ruled that his decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

Mr McNally said the verdict proved Johnson had misled Parliament and is “not fit for office”.

He continued: “I have been contacted by constituents across the Falkirk area who have been disgusted by the soap opera of events at Westminster. They rightly feel that politicians should be concentrating on the needs of the citizens rather than playing political games.

One Falkirk resident called Helen summed it up to me by saying ‘I hope that parliament will resume asap and will use this judgement to carry on with the work for the good of the country rather than spend hours questioning the prime minister.

“The arguments over the last days and weeks have complained that prorogation has prevented the parliament from working on important decisions in relation to health services, education, social services, transport etc and of course Brexit and our future in Europe. Please go back and just get work done. Move forward.’ I couldn’t agree more and will continue fighting to do just that.”

Mr Day said he too was looking forward to holding the Prime Minister to account in the days and weeks ahead and called on him to step down.

“Since Boris Johnston became Prime Minister, on July 23, Parliament has only sat for six days during which his government has lost every vote, 21 backbenchers, two ministers, his majority, control of the agenda – and the plot.

“All of which is extraordinary and unprecedented, and now we are spiralling into a deeper constitutional crisis with the illegal and undemocratic shut-down of Parliament.

“Parliament will now resume and I look forward to playing my part in holding this delusional and dysfunctional Tory Government to account.

“Boris should now do the decent thing and resign.”