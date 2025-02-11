Falkirk MP urges more young workers to join a union

One of the country’s youngest MPs is encouraging workers to join a union.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank was speaking during HeartUnion Week, which highlights the role of trade unions in securing fair pay and workplace rights when he urged workers to back Labour’s plan to strengthen protections and end exploitative employment practices.

New figures from the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) show trade union membership among young workers in Scotland rose between 2022 and 2023, with 12 per cent of employees aged 16-34 now members. Mr Stainbank said this increase underscores the demand for stronger workplace protections and fairer pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This HeartUnions Week, I proudly stand with trade unions fighting for fair pay, secure jobs, and better rights at work. Having worked in hospitality myself, I understand first- hand the challenges faced by workers in insecure and low-paid jobs. Labour’s New Deal for Working People will deliver the biggest boost to workers’ rights in a generation.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank showing his support for HeartUnions Week. Pic: Contributed

“The Tories have spent 14 years undermining workers’ rights, allowing insecure work and stagnant wages to become the norm. It’s time for change. Labour will ban zero-hours contracts, end fire and rehire, and strengthen trade unions so that working people have a real voice in the workplace.

“We cannot continue with an economy where millions are trapped in low-paid, insecure jobs. Labour will deliver a fair deal for working people, and I urge everyone to join a union and support our plan to make work pay. I encourage every young person to get involved, get protected and join a Union today.”