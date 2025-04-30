Falkirk MP urges for a rethink on visa rules forcing constituents to leave country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Labour MP has hit out at the “damaging legacy” of Tory immigration rules which will see one of his constituents forced to leave Scotland within days.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euan Stainbank has highlighted the case of Farouk Ahmed, a 30-year-old who came from Nigeria to study at Stirling University in 2021 – paying £22,000 in fees – then got a job with the the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) locally.

However, due to changes to the Skilled Worker Visa scheme brought in last year by the then Conservative government, he has been refused permission to stay and will be forced to leave on May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rules state that people must earn £38,700 annually to be allowed a visa.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank with Farouq Ahmed. Pic: Contributed

But the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union say low levels of DWP pay are impacting Farouk and hundreds like him.

Together with MPs, including Mr Stainbank and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman, they are asking Prime Minister Keir Starmer to “urgently intervene”.

Mr Stainbank said: “Farouq’s story is heartbreaking and infuriating. He has done everything right – he came here legally, studied hard, worked in public service, paid his taxes, and made a real difference to families across the UK while living and contributing to Falkirk. To now be threatened with removal due to an arbitrary salary threshold is counterproductive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is yet another example of the damaging legacy left behind by the Conservative Government’s panicked reaction to their broken immigration system. These rules weren’t designed with fairness or common sense in mind – they were driven by political expediency and a Tory Government who knew their policies were failing.

“Farouq and those like him are not a statistic – he’s a hardworking civil servant who has worked tirelessly for children to receive the support they’re due. He contributes to the system every day, and it is frankly disgraceful that the system is now turning its back on him.”

Mr Stainbank vowed to continue working with affected constituents and is committed to advocating for a fair, compassionate and effective visa policy that reflects the values of welcoming those who seek to contribute to our society and the skills needs of the country.

MP Brian Leishman has also met with representatives from the PCS union locally and heard directly from those affected by the changes to the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The Skilled Worker Visa sponsorship salary thresholds and criteria, introduced by the previous Tory government, should be changed to allow hard-working DWP staff to stay. “I have previously met with PCS officials as well as constituents of my own who are worried about their families’ future in Alloa and Grangemouth – despite doing everything right.

“DWP workers such as Farouq have done so much to contribute positively to our society, yet they are now being denied the opportunity to remain working simply because their pay is lagging far behind other government departments.

“With the DWP facing a staffing shortage, it is baffling to see that the government’s own rules will see hundreds of experienced staff dismissed.

“Farouq and others have sought to contribute meaningfully to our society, we should be grateful that they chose the UK to study, live and work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her letter to the PM, PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Farouk is one of the many human beings behind the statistics but for being in a low paid department would still be working in the DWP.

“We are asking for your urgent intervention in this matter in an attempt to prevent a wholly unnecessary and cruel escalation for these individuals and their families.

“If a solution cannot be found, then the government risks undermining its stated aims of supporting people into work and providing opportunities to its citizens to progress in their working lives.”