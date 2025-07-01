Falkirk MP Stainbank to vote against Labour Government on welfare reforms
The second reading of the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill is taking place this afternoon in the House of Commons.
The proposals, which include real-terms reductions in support such as Universal Credit Health Element and a tightening of the criteria Personal Independence Payment, have prompted concerns from several disabled people, charities, trade unions and anti-poverty organisations.
Speaking ahead of the vote, Labour MP Mr Stainbank said: “In the current economic climate and coming out of the long shadow of a pandemic, I believe we should be doing more to support those who are struggling and out of work. That includes low-income families, disabled people, and pensioners.
"While I recognise the concessions announced by the Government will protect income for current claimants, there are still too many questions around the support available for future claimants when the Government’s analysis of this bill shows 150,000 people will be pushed into poverty by the end of the Parliament.
“I expressed my opinion to Ministers privately yesterday that the Government should pull the bill and think again; this hasn’t happened and therefore I’m regrettably left with the decision that I must vote against this Bill today.”
Alloa and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman has also signalled his intention to vote against the Bill.
