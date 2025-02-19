Falkirk make preparations for promotion with match day bar changes

Falkirk FC’s prospect of promotion to the Premier League has prompted a change in licensed hours for the match day bar at Falkirk Stadium.

If Falkirk does move up from the Championship, the bar operated by Behind the Goals, in the Kevin McAllister Stand (south stand), will need more flexible hours to accommodate more televised fixtures with varied starting times.

Agent Gordon Emslie told Falkirk Council’s licensing board today (Wednesday) that the changes to the licence will give the venue “more flexibility”.

Behind the Goals also asked for permission to have a ‘pop-up bar’ to sell bottled beer only, to help deal with queues during busy spells or large events.

Mr Emslie said that extending the operating hours would not only allow the venue to grow match day revenues but would also allow it to build its offer as a stand-alone venue, available for hire.

He said: “The application is to look at future-proofing the licence and to build on the current success of the football team.

“Should the club continue to have its current success until the end of the season and gain promotion, televised fixtures will be part and parcel of next season.

“If they were to be promoted, that opens far greater opportunities and, unfortunately, football clubs don’t control kick-off times when it comes to TV.”

Mr Emslie told councillors that the venue is “well managed by Helen and her team and a great example of a licenced premises that gives Police Scotland and council officers no operational issues at all”.

Falkirk Council’s licensing standards officers agreed that they did not anticipate any problems with having the additional bar.

The board agreed to grant the new operating hours from 11am to midnight, Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 1am Friday and Saturday.

Members were also in agreement to the use of the pop-up bar.

Provost Robert Bissett, the convener of the board, said: “It’s good to be thinking ahead and planning for the future.

“Falkirk Football Club is doing really well at the minute and I really do hope they get promoted.”

The board unanimously granted the application.