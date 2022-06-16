Falkirk Licensing: Litter problem outside shops and takeaways in Falkirk to be checked

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard that staff from Fresh in Falkirk on Maggie Woods Loan – formerly a Spar store but now Costcutter – are already doing three litter picks a day to combat the problem.

Fresh in Falkirk was applying to Falkirk Council’s licensing board for a small increase in its alcohol display area.

The store specialises in premium brand whiskies and keg beers and their solicitor said that much of the increased area would be behind the till point and out of reach of customers.

There are concerns about litter outside these stores

When the board met on Wednesday, local SNP councillor Lorna Binnie said she had received complaints about the amount of rubbish around the shop.

Conservative councillor Sarah Patrick added that while she felt the shop was well run, she shared concerns about the litter in the area.

Owner Anand Cheema told members that they have recently increased the service for the collection of waste, which will now be twice a week.

The shop staff also do three litter picks every day to try and keep on top of the problem although he added that in such a busy area it is “very difficult to control”.

However, Pete Cheema added that they had made several improvements to the area in order to have the premises looking better.

He also emphasised that they are not the only shop selling food in the row.

He said: “We are genuinely trying to do our best but consideration must be given to the other premises around us.

“We can only do what we can – it’s in our interest to make sure the premises looks as good as it can because the concentration going forward is on fresh food.”

Labour councillor Euan Stainbank suggested that all three councillors should take the issue up outside the meeting.

Councillors heard that the store is well run and the owners are always will to solve any issues that were raised by the licensing standards officers.