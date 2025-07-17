Falkirk Labour Party gives its "full support" to suspended MP Brian Leishman
Mr Leishman is one of four MPs who have been suspended by the party after repeatedly criticising the UK government on various issues and voting against its plans to reform welfare.
Mr Leishman represents Grangemouth and Alloa, which is part of the Falkirk East Constituency Labour Party (CLP) and the local party has shown its support in a statement posted on social media.
It said: “In light of the whip being withdrawn from Brian Leishman MP, Falkirk East CLP would like to state that he has the full support and backing of our members.
“During his year in office, Brian has stood firm in his support for Grangemouth and Alloa as well as representing the ideals of our membership.
“Falkirk East CLP appreciate that the Labour Party has its due process to follow. These processes are in place to ensure and uphold trust in our elected officials.
“We trust that following investigation, the decision will be clear that Brian belongs in the Labour Party.
“In the meantime, we know that Brian will continue to represent his constituents, protect the interests of the area and stay true to the mandate that he was elected on.”
Clackmannanshire and Dunblane CLP, which includes the town of Alloa, also issued a supportive statement, saying the news that “Brian has had the whip removed, whilst standing up for issues that are important to his constituents, is deeply disappointing”.
Mr Leishman was an outspoken critic of the UK government’s refusal to step in to save Grangemouth refinery from closure.
Most recently, he was one of 47 MPs who refused to vote for the Labour government’s welfare reform plans.
In a statement, he said: “I have voted against the Government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa and Grangemouth.
“I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.”
However, Mr Leishman has made clear that he wants to remain a member of the Labour Party and is hoping that the whip will be restored.
The others to be suspended were English Labour MPs Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff and Rachael Maskell.
