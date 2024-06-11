Falkirk General Election climate and nature hustings
The main focus is on climate and nature.
This is an open meeting for all so please just come along. We have invited the candidates from the main parties who will be standing for the Falkirk Constituency, and there will be plenty of opportunity for your questions.
The constituency boundaries have changed recently, and Falkirk East and West no longer exist.
The candidates for Falkirk Constituency are James Bundy (Conservative), Euan Stainbank (Labour), Tim McKay (Reform), Rachel Kidd (Scottish Greens), Toni Giugliano (SNP), Zohaib Arshad (Alba) and Mark Tunnicliff (Independent).
These hustings are being organised by Friends of the Earth Scotland and Christian Climate Action Scotland.
If you have any queries, please contact Richard Dyer. Email [email protected]