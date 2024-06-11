Falkirk General Election climate and nature hustings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Come and Quiz your candidates for the General Election. Wednesday, June 26 at 7.30pm in Falkirk Trinity Church

The main focus is on climate and nature.

This is an open meeting for all so please just come along. We have invited the candidates from the main parties who will be standing for the Falkirk Constituency, and there will be plenty of opportunity for your questions.

The constituency boundaries have changed recently, and Falkirk East and West no longer exist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Climate Action Scotland.

The candidates for Falkirk Constituency are James Bundy (Conservative), Euan Stainbank (Labour), Tim McKay (Reform), Rachel Kidd (Scottish Greens), Toni Giugliano (SNP), Zohaib Arshad (Alba) and Mark Tunnicliff (Independent).

These hustings are being organised by Friends of the Earth Scotland and Christian Climate Action Scotland.