Falkirk General Election climate and nature hustings

By Richard DyerContributor
Published 11th Jun 2024, 09:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Come and Quiz your candidates for the General Election. Wednesday, June 26 at 7.30pm in Falkirk Trinity Church

The main focus is on climate and nature.

This is an open meeting for all so please just come along. We have invited the candidates from the main parties who will be standing for the Falkirk Constituency, and there will be plenty of opportunity for your questions.

The constituency boundaries have changed recently, and Falkirk East and West no longer exist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Christian Climate Action Scotland.Christian Climate Action Scotland.
Christian Climate Action Scotland.

The candidates for Falkirk Constituency are James Bundy (Conservative), Euan Stainbank (Labour), Tim McKay (Reform), Rachel Kidd (Scottish Greens), Toni Giugliano (SNP), Zohaib Arshad (Alba) and Mark Tunnicliff (Independent).

These hustings are being organised by Friends of the Earth Scotland and Christian Climate Action Scotland.

If you have any queries, please contact Richard Dyer. Email [email protected]

Related topics:Falkirk EastAlba