Falkirk GE 2019 result delay

Latest prediction is Falkirk result will be announced around 3am.

This will be one hour later than in 2017 and due to the “unprecedented” large number of postal votes arriving on election day itself and requiring verification, according to Returning Officer Kenneth Lawrie.

The SNP candidate John McNally, who has represented Falkirk since 2015, has just arrived at the count centre in Grangemouth Sports Complex to rapturous applause and cheers from his supporters – all sensing a third victory for the former barber.