Falkirk East MSP welcomes mesh removal reimbursement scheme

The scheme, administered through NHS National Services Scotland, will be open to those whose treatment arrangements are in place by June 3. Any patient wishing treatment to be funded by the NHS will be seen through the Complex Pelvic Mesh Removal Services in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Ms Thomson said: “The opening of this reimbursement scheme is a significant milestone in this journey for women. The impact of these procedures on women is clear, and it is right that steps are being taken to redress the situation to give those affected a sense of normality back.

“There is an obvious need to ensure that any woman impacted has the right support in place, and I believe that the complex removal service, and the ability to request a referral to a specialist service outside of Scotland is the right approach.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Thomson MSP. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.