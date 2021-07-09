Falkirk district charities urged to apply for grant from pandemic support relief fund
Falkirk area charities and not-for-profit organisations which support those in hardship due to Covid are being encouraged to apply for a new grant.
Barclays has set up a 100x100 Community Relief fund which will donate £100,000 to 50 UK charities which continue to meet the immediate needs of communities affected by the pandemic.
Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, said: “The past year has been difficult for all of us, but particularly for the local charities and non-profits who work so hard to support our most vulnerable neighbours and families throughout Linlithgow and East Falkirk.
“I would encourage all organisations who may be eligible to apply. The funding available could provide relief to some of these organisations at a time of acute stress.”
Applications are open between 9am on Monday, July 12 and 6pm Friday, August 6, with funding being made available in the autumn.
Full details on how to apply can be found here.