Falkirk councillors agree to introduction of training to promote 'respectful politics'

Councillors agreed to the introduction of training to promote 'respectful politics'. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Falkirk Council is to introduce mandatory training for all councillors to promote ‘respectful politics’ to help tackle the abuse and intimidation that they fear is rapidly becoming ‘normalised’.

The aim is to ensure that councillors ‘set the tone’ and lead by example to help diffuse a ‘toxic culture’ that has seen councillors receive increasing abuse, including death threats, particularly in social media.

The training will be introduced following the local government elections in 2027, members of Falkirk Council agreed at their last meeting before summer recess.

Elected members will also be expected to sign a pledge that their conduct will reflect a “welcoming and respectful environment”.

At the meeting, councillors were discussing the recommendations of a ‘sounding board’, which saw councillors from the SNP, Labour, Conservatives and one Independent come together to try to find solutions to the increasing problems around abuse and intimidations.

The leader of the council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, proposed the motion that she hoped will go some way to tackling the abuse that has become so prevalent in local as well as national politics.

While the national campaign was sparked by the tragic deaths of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess, Cllr Meiklejohn highlighted that councillors also face threats and abuse, with only “a limited safety net around us”.

She said she had reported an incident to Operation Ford – set up by Police Scotland to improve security for councillors – but warned it had actually led to more abuse.

Cllr Meiklejohn said: “Unfortunately, there is a small but very vocal section of society who use social media to express opinions that can be inaccurate, ill-informed and very personalised against elected members.”

She said it was vital that such behaviour was “called out and addressed” as it can spill into other areas of life.

But she also stressed that it was also important to “lead by example” and treat each other with respect.

“When politics is not respectful, it is replaced by abusive politics that can be in the debating chamber, in person or online, which can lead to a culture of abuse and intimidation, which feels as if it has become normalised,” she said.

She added that it was concerning that they are already seeing people “stepping away from politics” or unwilling to put themselves forward because of the abuse.

The report to councillors echoed the view of the Jo Cox Commission that some abuse is a result of people not understanding the role of elected members and members agreed that raising awareness of the job should be improved.

However, Falkirk Council’s Conservative group did not agree that the training should be mandatory.

Councillor James Bundy said he could not agree that “mandatory training on respectful politics is going to improve the culture”.

“I don’t think the culture can be artificially created – it’s something that emerges organically from the ground up,” he said.

He said that members are already bound by the councillors’ code of conduct and added that there was a risk that some people will refuse to sign the pledge and that would “sow division”.

Independent councillor Laura Murtagh urged Cllr Bundy to withdraw his amendment to make the decision “a moment of unity”.

She said: “If a councillor didn’t sign a pledge like this, I’d be really concerned!”

The Labour group leader, Councillor Anne Hannah, said she felt it was vital that mandatory training is introduced.

She said: “We cannot expect the members of the public to respect us if we can’t respect one another.

“Anyone who has watched council meetings will have seen the difficulties that are addressed in this report.

“People who do not respect others are the ones who are most likely to be disrespectful and may not realise they need to attend training.”

The debate was almost derailed by a squabble in the chamber over councillors talking to each other while other members were speaking, which provoked some heated remarks.

Labour councillor Siobhan Paterson – a member of the ‘sounding board’ that developed the proposals – said she found the tone of the debate “a little disheartening” and added that it “highlights how vital mandatory training is”.