Falkirk councillor joins Reform UK - and says she wants to be an MSP for the party

Falkirk Council now has its first Reform UK councillor as Claire Mackie-Brown announced she has joined the party.

Speculation began last week that Councillor Mackie-Brown would move to Reform and it has been confirmed by the party today.

She was elected in May 2022 as a Conservative councillor for the Upper Braes in Falkirk, but resigned from the group last year to sit as an Independent.

Ms Mackie-Brown made a name for herself as a campaigner against fuel poverty, as part of Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages, which highlighted extortionate prices some council tenants were having to pay for electricity in areas with no gas.

Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown when she was first elected as a Conservative councillor in May 2022. Pic: Michael Gillen

She said: “Looking at the policies of Reform, I really felt they align with what I’m about.

“They are fast-growing and they certainly seem to be the party that will deliver the change that we need.

“For too long, those in power have failed and too many decisions have been made with no true understanding of how people are living.”

She points to the energy prices that many of her constituents have been paying for years, with mains gas only now being installed for residents in several villages.

Ms Mackie-Brown says that she has been given a lot of support although admits that others have questioned her decision.

“This is about me doing what I feel is right to best serve my constituents and communities and people that I have spoken to have given me a lot of support.

“I am expecting criticism and some people will be disappointed but others are very happy and support me.”

She says she has made it clear to Reform that she is “transparent and honest” and will not be prepared to give up her independent voice as a councillor.

“People trust me because what I say and what I do and what I deliver is the truth and I believe Reform is the same.”

The councillor admits that she would like to stand for Reform one day as an MSP.

“I’m privileged to be a councillor and I’m not looking to change that any time soon but I have future aspirations.”

She says she is also prepared for the extra level of scrutiny that will come from her move to Nigel Farage’s party.

She said she was stunned to attract national headlines on more than one occasion, firstly being criticised for a Tweet in support of convicted killer Luke Mitchell.

Another national newspaper criticised her for having arrears in council tax while a serving councillor.

She said: “All I have ever tried to do is do good for people and I think I’ve built a strong profile. I get messages daily from people, not just in my ward, saying they are encouraged by the fact that I’m so engaged with people and will answer questions.

“People believe I get things done and that’s so important. I hope they understand that I believe what I’m doing is right.

“I believe Reform UK will deliver the real change needed to fix the many things that are wrong and push forward with real vision and leadership needed to break the endless cycle of decline that our country faces.”