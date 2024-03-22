Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman delivered the verdict in a report that makes clear women were not properly informed about changes being made to the age at which they would receive their state pension.

But the watchdog has no power to compel the Department of Work and Pensions to pay any compensation so there is still no clarity for those affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Lorna Binnie has been a champion of the WASPI (Women Against State Pension Injustice) cause for many years.

Councillor Lorna Binnie with fellow Waspi campaigners. Picture: Contributed

And while she welcomed the announcement that the women affected are owed compensation she says all political parties must now come together to offer a scheme without further delay.

Ms Binnie and her fellow campaigners in the Falkirk WASPI women group are acutely aware that for many of those affected any compensation it is already too late.

She said: “270,000 Waspi women have died during this campaign time, some have sold their homes, downsized prematurely, borrowed money, and suffered hardship due to the way the DWP handled the communication changes to Women’s State Pension Age, resulting in this injustice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She points out that women are statistically likely to be worse off financially in retirement than men for many reasons.

“Our lives are complex – propping up the social care system, looking after our elderly parents, working part/time, divorced, widowed, caring for grandchildren – with less time to build an occupational pension,” the councillor said.

“We were the backbone of families and society – we still are – and yet the state did not really see us.

“They changed the goalposts without notifying us properly of the state pension age changes – they took us for granted, so now its time they do the right thing – pay out we paid in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a general election in prospect before the end of the year, we Waspi ladies need united support from all political parties to consider respectful compensation without any further delay.”

Ms Binnie gave a special thank you to Anne Campbell, Falkirk Area Waspi Group champion, saying: “She kept the cause alive for us all.”

Last June, Falkirk Council unanimously agreed to support the councillor’s call for “fair and fast compensation” for Waspi women.

The councillor stressed that it was not the actual change in women’s retirement age – rising from 60 to 66 to be the same as men – that was the problem, but the lack of information about the changes.