Special meeting on plans for more homes in Hallglen

A proposal to build more than 100 new social houses at the edge of Hallglen will be discussed at a special open meeting of Falkirk Council to be held in Westquarter Primary School.

The pre-determination meeting, on Thursday, November 14 at 7pm will allow councillors to hear about the plans for the development, while members of the public will also get the chance to speak against or question the proposals.

Falkirk Council’s corporate and housing services department is seeking planning permission to build the houses at Woodend Farm, Hallglen Road.

The plans include partially demolishing and transforming the derelict farmhouse into a development of 12 houses, surrounded by a further 69 houses and 30 flats.

The application also seeks permission to create a roundabout and landscaping.

And it wants to create a drainage system which is designed to provide a natural approach to managing drainage and help tackle pollution and flooding.