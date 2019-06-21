Revitalising heart of Falkirk is the plan

The partnership to regenerate a town centre now has a new name.

Revitalising Falkirk is the group set up to help bring new life into the High Street and surrounding areas.

Each of Falkirk Council’s three main parties was invited to send a representative to work with partners from organisations including Abellio/ScotRail, First Bus, Falkirk Delivers, Forth Valley College and Falkirk Community Trust.

Councillor David Alexander, spokesperson for economic development, said: “We appreciate the role town centres have in our communities and we are confident the plans will bring longer term benefits.

“The Revitalising Falkirk partnership will have a wide remit and has the right mix of experience and knowledge to help us deliver significant changes in the future. This will also involve working with businesses in the town centre and we want to ensure that they are kept fully aware of plans through a newly created Town Centre Forum.”