Repairs underway at Camelon Cemetery

Work to repair and tidy the road in Camelon Cemetery should be finished in time for Christmas.

The main drive through the cemetery which leads to Falkirk Crematorium has been resurfaced and the drainage system upgraded as part of the £70,000 maintenance works.

Road is being repaired in Camelon Cemetery

In addition the verges are now being turfed and the area tidied.

A council spokesperson said the turfing work should be completed by December 18, although this is weather dependent.

They added: “If the work cannot be completed because of the weather it will be postponed until after Christmas so that the main drive will be open over the Christmas and New Year period.”