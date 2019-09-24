Proposal for Grangemouth homes next to motorway rejected by council

Falkirk councillors agreed to refuse permission to build two large, detached houses right next to the M9 motorway in Grangemouth.

Planning permission was sought to build the houses in the garden behind 6 Thistle Avenue, Grangemouth.

Planning officers recommended refusal but it was called in by Braes councillor John McLuckie who asked to hear the reasons they had said no.

The committee heard from the son of an elderly neighbour who said that many residents were upset at the idea of the the proposals.

They felt there was little enough public parking – made worse by the street being close to Falkirk Stadium – and they also had real concerns about flooding which had already happened twice.

The objector also said there had been trees with bats roosting in the garden but these had recently disappeared.

He added that recent workmen at the property had been disrespectful, blocking neighbours in their driveways and causing a disturbance.

Planning committee convener David Alexander said he did not know why it had been called in and he was happy to support the officers’ recommendations for refusal.

Officers said the plans did not fit in with the nature of the townscape and there would be a loss of privacy; the plans also failed to address the potential noise impacts of the nearby motorway.

The committee agreed unanimously to refuse the application.