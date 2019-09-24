Plans revealed to improve infrastructure around Westfield and Helix

Ambitious plans to improve the infrastructure around the Helix and Westfield Stadium will be unveiled next week.

The proposals for the area around West Mains, Westfield and Middlefield areas will be revealed at a public consultation event on Thursday, October 3 at Forth Valley College in Falkirk.

It will show residents and businesses details on the next stage of the A9-A904 improvement works involving road widening, new roundabouts to improved access and road safety, and the construction of a pedestrian/cycle bridge at Westfield roundabout.

Funding for the project will come from the Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) scheme that allows local authorities to fund regeneration projects by attracting in more businesses and borrowing against future tax revenues.

It is expected that when complete, Falkirk will see a total of £258 million investment from £67 million of council investment.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “We have ambitious ideas to help regenerate the Westfield/Middlefield areas and these infrastructure improvements will benefit both business and residents alike when completed. The TIF scheme means we are able to use future tax revenues to pay for this work and allow us to push forward on the whole redevelopment of that area.”

The event runs from noon to 8pm and will have plans of the proposals, as well as members of the project team on hand to answer questions. The event will also form part of a public consultation on the proposals.

The TIF funding initiative has already delivered road improvement works at M9 Junction 6 (Earls Gate roundabout). Other projects to be financed through TIF include; improvements to M9 Junction 5 (Cadgers Brae), an upgrade of Icehouse Brae North and contributions towards the Grangemouth Flood Protection Scheme and A801 Avon Gorge road improvement.