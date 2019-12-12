Plans on track for return of Bonnybridge rail station

A new railway station for Bonnybridge could finally be on track following a long-awaited report presented to Falkirk Council’s executive.

Campaigners celebrated a “massive step forward” as they heard that opening a new train station is one of the solutions to transport problems in the village that will be looked in a Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidelines (STAG) report.

Train and crew at Bonnybridge Railway station. View of station with train at platform with tank engine and carriages. The crew are by the engine - the driver (Peter Leith) and fireman in light coloured uniform, the guard in dark. There are also two porters. There is a tenement in the background.''* COPYRIGHT FALKIRK ARCHIVES. PERMISSION MUST BE SOUGHT BEFORE USE *

On Tuesday, councillors heard that the pre-appraisal part of the STAG report had been completed and its recommendations are to go ahead with the next two stages of what is a four-part process.

At a previous executive, councillors had agreed to fund the STAG report, dependent on the outcome of the pre-appraisal, at a cost of around £50,000.

The case will now be taken forward to Transport Scotland and, with its agreement, STAG 1 and 2 reports will look at the economic case for the station and examine in detail the infrastructure needed and the cost involved.

While there is no guarantee that this will result in a new train station opening, it is a massive step in the right direction according to the group Reinstate Bonnybridge Railway Station.

Its convener, Bryan Deakin, said after the meeting: “We are delighted

that the executive have voted in favour of commissioning the STAG.

“This has been something we have been fighting for since the group was formed, and something the residents have wanted to see for decades.”

The group came together in 2015 and last year, with the help of the Scottish Community Development Centre, they conducted a survey which found that 97 per cent of Bonnybridge residents are in favour of a railway station in the village.

Members of the group personally visited every house in the village to deliver the survey which got nearly 2000 responses.

Mr Deakin added: “Our report clearly showed that residents were in favour of a

station and we are happy that this was used in the pre-appraisal.

“We would like to thank all the councillors and officers who have supported us to date and look forward to working with them further to get a station in Bonnybridge.”

The other proposals being looked at are improved and expanded car parking at railway stations such as Falkirk High; better access to bus and rail services;

and upgraded pedestrian and cycling facilities

At the executive, Bonnybridge councillor Niall Coleman praised the group for its efforts in making the case for a new station.

He said: “Reinstate Bonnybridge Railway Group know today their efforts have helped motivate the political will for a new railway station and I’m very pleased it now has cross-party support.

“The view of the residents is that a new train station is required for the village so I am grateful that one of the things being considered is a new railway station.”

The final decision on whether a station will get the go-ahead will be made by the Scottish Government.

At the meeting, Braes councillor Allan Nimmo asked: “I can remember quite some time back railway stations for Grangemouth and Bonnybridge were talked about. What’s happened to Grangemouth?”

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn replied that this was being looked at as part of the Investment Zone – a bid for £238 million of funding from governments in Westminster and Holyrood.