Plans for housing on former Polmont pub site

Social housing could be built on the site of a former pub in Polmont.

The Link Group has applied for planning permission to build 32 flats and houses on the now vacant site of the Whyteside Inn.

The houses on land to the west of Lewis Road, Polmont, will be for social rent and will include car parking and landscaping.

The housing group says the proposals include building one block of flats which will be three-storeys high.

The site is identified in Falkirk Council strategic housing investment plan to provide 32 units to add to the affordable housing supply in the Polmont area and bring a derelict site back in to use.

The once-popular pub lay vacant for years before it was finally demolished in 2017.

Local residents have previously succesfully campaigned against plans to build housing on this site, arguing it did not fit in well with the neighbourhood.