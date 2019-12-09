Plans for energy from waste facility near Polmont

Plans to create a new facility in Polmont to turn waste that can’t be recycled into electricity have been submitted to Falkirk Council for approval.

Avondale Holdings Ltd wants to create the Energy from Waste (EfW) facility at its landfill site near Polmont.

The group has already held consultation events with local people and they say the response has been generally favourable although there is still time for people to register objections.

The company says that the proposed development will process up to 150,000 tonnes every year of unrecyclable waste to produce up to 7.4MW of electricity to the national grid.

The company invited members of the local community council to come and see the site but they did not take up the offer.

They also held an exhibition on September 19 in Greenpark Community Centre to show residents their plans, as they are required to do for such a major application.

Some of the 43 residents who attended the exhibition were impressed with the idea but had reservations about the possibility of bad smells being created.

However, the company says that the new facility will actually improve odour control on the site.

The company says that development includes a number of odour control features, such as the waste being delivered and tipped directly inside the waste reception building.

It will have fast-closing roller shutter doors which will operate at negative pressure, ensuring that odours are kept within the building.

And the company has pledged that management practices will ensure odours are not released into the neighbourhood and emissions will be treated and managed to minimise odour.