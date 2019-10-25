Plan to turn Falkirk High Street storeroom into flat

Empty storage space above a vacant shop in Falkirk High Street is to be given a new lease of life and converted into a flat.

The Grade C listed building, at 105-107 High Street, is dated 1848 and Falkirk Council’s planners believe the proposals will allow it to “continue serving a purpose into the future”.

The planners’ report says the proposed changes will be sensitive to the building’s character and “not result in the loss of any historical feature of significance.”

Most recently, the ground floor shop was home to the Ann Summers lingerie shop but has been empty since it closed last year.

Most of the changes will be internal and while the windows will be modernised they will maintain their original look.