People not forking out for Falkirk Council bulky uplifts

Charging people £30 for bulky uplifts led to a drop from 2164 uplifts in April 2018 to just 599 in April this year.

The change which was introduced in this year’s budget was accompanied by the introduction of a van permit system at Falkirk Council’s recycling centres which saw the number of vans entering the site fall by 612, comparing this April to last. Falkirk Council’s scrutiny committee heard there had also been an increase in the sale of commercial waste permits and that the amount of waste being taken to Roughmute and Kinneil tips rose slightly from 1797 tonnes in April 2018 to 1891 tonnes in April this year. Members were looking over a report on a review that was carried out last year, with councillors and staff working together to tackle the scourge of flytipping. Councillors agreed to keep an eye out for any impact from changes to refuse services on flytipping but they heard there had been “very few complaints from the general public” about the changes. And there was agreement from across the political spectrum that the council has to look more at ‘freecycling’ – in particular looking at existing forums on social media.