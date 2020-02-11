Path will begin work to connect Falkirk and Denny for walkers and cyclists

Planning permission has been granted to start the first phase of a new cycleway and footpath between Denny and Falkirk.

The permission means work can start soon on the three metre wide path between Denny High School and the M876 motorway on land to the south east of Denny cemetery.

The path will begin on land near Denny High School

The propose route will follow the route of an old railway line and planners say the impact on wildlife and woodland will be minimal – but it will greatly improve access to the countryside and make it easier to enjoy active travel between the two towns.

Work will start at the end of February and it is expected to be completed by the end of August this year.