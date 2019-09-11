No change for Falkirk taxi fares

Falkirk’s taxi fares will stay the same after a public consultation that provided a mixed bunch of responses.

Asked whether they had any comments on the proposal to keep the taxi fares unchanged six responses included: “If u want to pay of a taxi just pay it x”.

However, another respondent described Falkirk taxis as “some of the most over priced taxis I have ever had the misfortune to use” and argued for a lowering of the fares.

Another reply said: “Taxi fares are very expensive for those who rely on public services.”

One response suggested that the flag fall – currently £2.50 in Falkirk – should rise to £3 to be in line with Stirling Council.

And one said that it would be better to increase fares by a smaller amount more often, suggesting a six per cent cost of living increase was the way forward.

The respondent also pointed out that increased costs of moving to electric taxis should also be considered.

Councillors heard that diesel is, on average, 2p per litre cheaper than when the last tariff review was concluded – but there have been increases in insurance costs.

Falkirk is already one of the cheapest places in Scotland to get a taxi, so the pleas to reduce prices were not taken up.

It now has the 22nd lowest tariff in Scotland, while before the last review it was the lowest out of all 32 councils.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed that the fares should remain unchanged.