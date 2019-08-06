New social housing planned by council in Hallglen

A major social housing proposal could transform a derelict farmhouse and surrounding land in Hallglen if given the go ahead.

Falkirk Council’s corporate and housing services department is seeking planning permission to transform Woodend Farm, Hallglen Road, into a development of 111 homes.

The plans include partially demolishing and transforming the derelict farmhouse, which is a C-listed building and was once used as stables and an equestrian centre.

It is in a poor state of repair having been left to decay since it was last occupied in 2010 and was also badly affected by fire last year.

An application has been received by Falkirk Council to substantially demolish the steading and replace it with 12 houses, surrounded by a further 69 houses and 30 flats.

The application also seeks permission to create a roundabout and landscaping.

It also seeks to create SUDS ponds (Sustainable Urban Drainage System) which is designed to provide a natural approach to managing drainage and help tackle pollution and flooding.

The site was considered to be a possible location for the Battle of Falkirk, but the archeologist’s report submitted as part of the application says that it is highly unlikely – although not impossible – that there will be any significant finds.

A report from the council’s Strategic Housing Improvement plan suggests that the houses will be built over three years, starting next year, and will cost £6,549,000, most of which will come from a Scottish Government grant.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council confirmed the site was being developed for socially rented house but could not give any details until planning permission has been granted.

Members of the public were invited to see the plans at an event in the Ettrick Dockhart centre in April and asked for feedback.

Comments on the plans can be made via Falkirk Council’s website.

The proposal was welcomed by Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald MSP who said: “The SNP has made the delivery of new homes in Scotland a priority since being elected to office in 2007, having delivered almost 90,000 affordable homes.

“In Falkirk district the supply of social and affordable homes remains a priority of the SNP-led council and our Government at Holyrood.

“New figures show we’re on track to reach our target of at least 50,000 affordable homes over the course of this Parliament – backed by £3.3 billion investment – with 618 Falkirk Council new-builds planned for completion by 2021, and Registered Social Landlords in the district planning at least 291 new homes in the same period.”