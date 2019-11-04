New homes planned for former Bainsford Day Centre

Falkirk Council will build 19 new council-owned houses in Bainsford’s Waverley Street if planning permission is granted.

A community consultation led to mostly positive comments from the potential neighbours, with many feeling the new houses will enhance the area.

The new properties, on the site of what was Bainsford Day Centre, will include four three-bedroom terraced houses, seven two-bedroom houses and eight two-bedroom cottage flats.

A supporting statement reads: “The design has been developed to provide new council homes within an attractive and sustainable environment that complement the quiet residential character of the area.”

The designs will be energy efficient and will be fitted with PV panels – a type of solar panel – to make the development carbon zero.

Falkirk Council closed Bainsford Day Centre last year, along with a similar facility in Glasgow Road, Camelon.

Service users and their families and carers were unhappy a the move but the local authority said it would save £460,000.

When the plans were revealed the council vowed it would maintain both its Grangemouth facilities, Oswald Avenue Centre and Dundas Resource Centre.

However, the local authority saved on a bill for £1.6 million which was needed to repair the roof of Bainsford Day Centre if it remained in use.

But with closures of familiar services, some parents feared their children would become lost in the transition.