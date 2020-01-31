New homes approved for Bo’ness

Falkirk councillors have agreed that 64 new houses will be built in Bo’ness.

The site on land to the north of 44 Drum Farm Lane, Bo’ness, is earmarked for housing in the local development plan – but some neighbours were unhappy at plans for houses they felt overlooked them.

Land to the north of Drum Farm Lane. Pic: Michael Gillen

Bo’ness councillors Anne Ritchie and David Aitchison both asked for the plans to be looked at by Falkirk Council’s planning committee because of the objections – but planning officers reported an update.

They told the committee that the developers, Ogilvie Homes, have promised to change the design of the houses nearest the objectors.

The new plans satisfied the neighbours who withdrew their objection.

Bo’ness councillor Lynn Munro said: “This site is part of the original Drum development and is really just a continuation of the original masterplan.

“It’s nice to hear that the developer is taking notice of the neighbours round about.”

The members agreed that the housing development could go ahead, subject to a Section 75 agreement with the developer, which would including agreeing a contribution to help Grange Primary School cope with extra numbers.