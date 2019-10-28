New affordable homes proposal for Bainsford

A housing association has applied for planning permission to build 21 new houses and flats in Bainsford.

Loretto Housing wants to build the affordable homes between Cobblebrae Crescent and Carronside Street, on what was once Cobblebrae Farm.

The farmhouse has been demolished and the land has been derelict for some time.

The proposal is for a development that includes a mixture of two-storey houses and three-storey flats with parking and landscaping.

The houses will be beside Cobblebrae Community Woodland beside the River Carron.